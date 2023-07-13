Automated Logic Contracting Services Inc., a provider of building management solutions, has acquired Standard Plumbing Heating Controls, an independent Automated Logic dealer located in Spokane, Washington. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corp.

Founded in 1977, SPHC specializes in HVAC and building automation for a wide range of segments including schools, colleges, universities, commercial buildings and healthcare facilities. SPHC has been an Automated Logic dealer since 1990.

“We are pleased to have SPHC join the Automated Logic team,” said Meredith Emmerich, vice president of North America commercial HVAC for Carrier. “Combining the strengths of our products and services with the strong, local presence of SPHC provides new customer value-added services and areas of expertise, especially with healthy building solutions, connected services and intelligent HVAC system controls to meet the energy-savings and sustainability needs of built environments. We look forward to the continued success of this team of professionals.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The acquisition strengthens and expands our building controls offering and allows us to offer new solutions and value-added services to new and existing customers,” said Wes Schmidt, owner and general manager of SPHC.