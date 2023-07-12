Xnrgy Climate System, headquartered in St-Hubert, Quebec, announced that Yves Leduc has joined the company as co-president and chief operating officer. Leduc will report to Wais Jalali, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Xnrgy, and will lead the company's overall business and strategic expansion and hence have executive oversight responsibility for its global operations, product and technology development, sales and marketing, as well as line and staff functions.

"We are very happy to welcome Yves to the Xnrgy team. He fits very well within the company's DNA in regards to achieving our clients goals and expectations,” Jalali said. "I am extremely impressed with Yves' foresight and execution methodology not to mention his work ethic. He will no doubt take Xnrgy to the next level.”

Leduc joins Xnrgy from Idealist Capital, where he serves as Partner. Idealist Capital is an investment management firm focused on investing private growth capital with entrepreneurs to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonization. Xnrgy recently announced the close of a substantial growth capital raise co-led by Idealist Capital.

Prior to that, he served as CEO of valve-manufacturer Velan Inc. from 2017 to 2022. Prior to joining Velan, Leduc was at BRP Inc. for 16 years, where he initially held the role of vice president of strategic planning and eventually led the engine manufacturing division in Austria before returning to Canada as general manager of BRP's North America division.

Leduc has been a member of TC Transcontinental's board of directors since 2017. He holds an LLB from the University of Montreal and a master of laws from Columbia University School of Law.