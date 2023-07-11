Bradford White Water Heaters introduced a new primary branding label for the company’s range of storage tanks and tank-style water heaters.

“The new label clearly and consistently communicates the Bradford White Water Heaters brand with customers and elevates brand awareness with end users,” said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White Water Heaters. “Our previous labels had been developed at different times and for a variety of applications, and as a result did not offer a consistent presentation of our brand. Now, we’re confident that our label effectively highlights the Bradford White brand and reinforces the message of our commitment to professional installation.”

The new label will be featured across Bradford White Water Heater products as well as all Bradford White technical documents and marketing collateral, including the Bradford White Water Heaters website.