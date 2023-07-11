ASHRAE has published Standard 241, developed to reduce the risk of infectious aerosol transmission in buildings.

Standard 241 establishes minimum requirements to reduce the risk of airborne disease transmission, such as SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, the flu virus and other pathogens in buildings like single and multi-family homes, offices, schools and healthcare facilities. The standard applies to new and existing buildings and major renovations and provides requirements for many aspects of air system design, installation, operation and maintenance.

Topics addressed in the standard:

Infection Risk Management Mode (IRMM): Establishes requirements for an IRMM, which applies during identified periods of elevated disease transmission risk. Authorities having jurisdiction can determine when the enhanced protections of Standard 241 are required. Resilience (the ability to respond to extreme circumstances outside normal conditions) in indoor air quality control design and operations is introduced.

Requirements for Equivalent Clean Airflow Rate: Sets requirements for equivalent clean airflow rate target per occupant of pathogen free air flow, reducing the risk of infection.