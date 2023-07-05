SHARC International Systems Inc., a provider of thermal energy recovery from wastewater, announced the addition of Michael Albertson president of SHARC Energy (US) Systems Inc.

Albertson's career spans over four decades. His most recent role was as senior vice president for sales and marketing at WaterFurnace International Inc. Prior to his tenure at WaterFurnace, Albertson served as director of commercial geothermal sales and national accounts manager for a major manufacturer of water source and geothermal heat pumps.

He also owned and operated a commercial HVAC, controls, and mechanical equipment/contracting company for over a decade.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Albertson has been an active participant in various industry organizations. His past roles include serving as chairman of the board of the International Ground Source Heat Pump Association (IGSHPA) and as a board member of the GeoExchange Organization (GEO). Albertson was involved in government lobbying activities related to the stability of the Federal Tax incentives for geothermal HVAC, including the latest 10-year extension in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The addition of Michael is a monumental step in the evolution of SHARC Energym” said SHARC Energy CEO Lynn Mueller. “He is a well-respected industry leader and brings a wealth of knowledge and wisdom for the organization to leverage and grow.”

SHARC also announced the appointment of Hanspaul Pannu as chief operating officer of SHARC Energy in addition to his responsibilities as chief financial officer.