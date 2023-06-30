ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales has partnered with PennBarry, a manufacturer of commercial and industrial ventilation products. ACI now offers PennBarry's line of products to its commercial customers in Washington, Oregon and Northern Idaho.

"We are proud to be partnering with PennBarry to bring the best solutions to our customers," said Keith Glasch, president and principal at ACI. "We look forward to working together to deliver the best possible air movement solutions to our customers, while maintaining the lead times customers expect."

PennBarry is part of the Johnson Controls Inc. family of brands. PennBarry's full service of ventilation products includes industrial, axial, centrifugal, vaneaxial, lab exhaust fans, OEM fans and related rooftop accessories.

"We partnered with ACI for their legacy expertise as the markets' commercial fan leader, ensuring that their customers benefit from their unparalleled knowledge and proven track record," said Eric Van Thomme, Director of Sales at PennBarry.