Johnson Controls has won the 2023 Microsoft Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year Award.

Johnson Controls was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementing customer solutions utilizing Microsoft technology. Johnson Controls OpenBlue is a suite of connected solutions using the cloud, edge, AI, and machine learning to to manage entire buildings, or a portfolio of buildings, to achieve a new dimension of indoor health and well-being, along with cost, energy, emissions, water, and waste savings.

“Our OpenBlue connected solutions run on Microsoft Azure and use the power of data to put smart, healthy, sustainable buildings within reach for businesses around the world,” said Vijay Sankaran, chief technology officer at Johnson Controls. “From hospitals, universities, and schools to stadiums, airports, ships, hotels, factories, retailers, banks and offices – our combined digital capabilities are empowering customers in every industry to create healthy safe spaces for people and the planet.”

Johnson Controls also has launched a growing international network of OpenBlue Innovation Centers that serve as regional knowledge hubs, allowing public and private leaders to see for themselves how to use digitalization to accelerate climate action.

“Nobody can win the climate race or protect people from the health impact of global challenges alone, but together we can,” said Rodney Clark, chief commercial officer at Johnson Controls. “Climate change is a defining theme of this century. Almost 40% of global emissions come from buildings, and the world has only seven years to reduce total global emissions by at least 43% to keep global warming to 1.5° Celsius. Johnson Controls and Microsoft are united in our mission to use digitalization to accelerate the net zero transformation of buildings globally.”

Johnson Controls is using OpenBlue to accelerate its own net zero journey. Since 2017, the company has cut its own absolute emissions by more than 455,000 metric tons and reduced absolute customer emissions by over 18 million metric tons – roughly equal to the carbon sequestered by 300 million trees grown for 10 years.