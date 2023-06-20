Ruskin is celebrating 65 years of producing HVAC dampers, louvers, energy-recovery ventilators (ERV) and air measurement devices. The company that started in Ruskin Heights, Missouri, now operates 29 production and office locations worldwide.

“Over the past 65 years, technology, climate change and advancing building standards have continuously jolted the industry,” said Jay Ramkumar, executive director of national sales for Ruskin. “Throughout this evolution, our commitment to service and product development have allowed us to consistently stay ahead of the curve and deliver unmatched air control solutions year after year.”

In 1973, the company opened its worldwide headquarters in Grandview, Missouri. The compound featured an R&D laboratory that boasted Air Movement and Control Association and UL certifications. The innovative lab allowed Ruskin engineers to take their product development a step further by testing against real-world simulated extreme conditions, including requirements defined by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and National Quality Assurance.

In 1992, Ruskin actively responded to the effects of a natural disaster after Hurricane Andrew was deemed the largest and most expensive hurricane to hit southern Florida. Ruskin engineers used their testing grounds to pioneer wind-driven rain standards for louvers. In the early 1990s, Ruskin became the first manufacturer to receive louver product approval for use in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and the first to develop a FEMA-rated grille for extreme weather conditions.