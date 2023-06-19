Combating climate change is the major topic of this time, and the HVAC industry is central to tackling that issue. Refrigerants play a large part in the industry’s efforts to slow the rate of global warming.

In our latest installment of the Blueprint Q&A, Michael Pennington, director of engineering at Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, recently answered several questions on where the industry is at and where it is headed when it comes to the refrigerant transition. During his time in industry, Pennington has become well-versed in the complex regulatory environment — including current and future Department of Energy (DOE) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements and the evolving low-GWP and alternative refrigerants landscape. He manages a collaborative team, often working with research and development to adapt to a “regulated world” and position Heatcraft as a leader. He is involved with government affairs committees — along with HARDI, AHRI, and other industry associations — and advocates for policy to benefit both the industry and the environment.

Engineered Systems: Where are we in the process of changing refrigerants?

Pennington: We are well down the path of developing products that use low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, including the A1s below 150 GWP, A2Ls, Propane (A3), and CO 2 . Additionally, we’re paying close attention to any new refrigerants that may emerge ahead of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulatory deadlines.

Our labs are running at full capacity and we’re past the learning curves related to how new refrigerants perform. Heatcraft Refrigeration Products is on track to have these products available in plenty of time for those regulatory deadlines. Safety sensors and controls required by safety standards are likewise either well into development or at sample stage. We have no concerns about readiness.

Engineered Systems: What are your customers looking for?

Pennington: Answers and options! As customers become more energetically engaged and educated on the regulatory landscape and what it means for products, installations, and their own business strategies, they need clear, detailed information on their options for projects which may be in the quoting stage now but are scheduled for installation after the regulation effective dates.

Additionally, there are many other scenarios for which customers need additional guidance, such as converting from higher GWP refrigerants to lower, how to best manage repair and maintenance to not trigger “new” per the EPA, and how to best manage orders and inventory as effective dates approach.

Engineered Systems: How will new refrigerants help with energy efficiency?

Pennington: Refrigerants do not necessarily bring an inherent efficiency increase, and certainly not in all cases. Due to future Department of Energy (DOE) regulation enforcement and a likely increase in minimum efficiency standards on the heels of low GWP regulation effective dates, however, efficiencies are expected to increase accordingly.

Engineered Systems: What is the current regulatory landscape looking like for refrigerants?

Pennington: There are many contributors to formulating the answer to that question, and it varies depending on states and specific applications. Heatcraft has formulated a regulatory website (heatcraftrpd.com/regulatory) with a set of graphics and information to help think through this answer for any state or application.

At a high level, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) will continue to reduce usage at an accelerated pace with the EPA’s Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) 23 Step 2, backstopped by the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act CO 2 equivalent exchange program designed to drive availability down and prices up over time.

A2L’s and other sub-150/300 GWP refrigerants will then likely be with us for about 10 years, and then go the way of HFCs. This will give way to CO 2 or other new refrigerants that satisfy the regulatory requirements of the future. Propane will likely remain popular in systems requiring less than 300g/500g of refrigerant and will be a viable option should charge limits increase.

Engineered Systems: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Pennington: The regulatory landscape is dynamic, confusing and offers as many opportunities as it does challenges! I encourage contactors and distributors to partner up with an expert who can offer sound advice and work with them to navigate this landscape without overstretching their own resources to execute research and formulate thoughts. Start planning now because the time is here! For further information on Low GWP and regulations, visit heatcraftrpd.com/regulatory.