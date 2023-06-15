The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) announced the launch of its newly designed website. The primary goal of the design process was to develop a website that better reflected the vibrancy and essential work of engineering while also inviting existing and potential ACEC members to learn about the council and the variety of programs and benefits it offers.

“With the launch of the new ACEC website, the Council has a second chance to make an important first impression,” said Linda Bauer Darr, ACEC’s president and CEO. “The engineering industry is leading the design of America’s infrastructure. We’re innovators helping to build a better, more resilient world. Our web presence now reflects the essential nature of our work in a forward-looking way.”

One of the features of the new website is the resource library that stores all the publications, letters, and key reference material. The resource library now serves as a unified space where this material can be searched by topic and resource type, whether a user is looking for a Congressional letter or a white paper. The ACEC restricted access to some information on the site just to members.