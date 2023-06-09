Xnrgy Climate Systems has secured the financing for phase one of its U.S. headquarters in Mesa, Arizona. Located next to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, the new facility will include 250,000 square feet of production capacity along with 25,000 square feet of office space. Xnrgy headquarters is expected to be completed by 2024.

The financing has been provided by the company’s new development partner, The Boyer Co. Xnrgy has also secured additional options from Boyer to finance an additional 750,000 square feet of manufacturing space at the Mesa, Arizona, site.

The Arizona facility will add significant capacity and coverage.

"This expansion is reflective of our steadfast commitment to our customers by providing them with additional production capacity, shorter lead times, and the latest climate tech innovations," said Wais Jalali, founder and CEO of Xnrgy.

Xnrgy’s new facility will create more than 1,200 employment opportunities. All construction phases are targeted for completion within five years.