McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, hired Jamie Johnson as its new chief operating officer. Johnson will lead, support and oversee the operational and financial health, human resources and talent development, marketing and regulatory compliance for McClure Engineering.

She will be responsible for both supporting and executing the firm’s vision and operating strategy as it continues to grow. Johnson will also lead the day-to-day business operations of the firm, ensuring daily activities turn strategic plans into actionable goals.

“We are all very excited to announce Jamie Johnson as the new COO of McClure Engineering,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “Throughout her career, Jamie has proven to be both a highly respected and transformational leader.”

A graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia with a degree in business and communications, Johnson brings more than 15 years of experience to McClure Engineering. Previously holding roles in human resources and business operations, Johnson most recently held the position of chief of staff/vice president of business operations to the chief technology officer of a major organization supporting more than 2,000 employees globally.