BrainBox AI launched its autonomous decarbonization solution suite, created as an end-to-end sustainability platform for commercial and retail real estate portfolio owners seeking an AI-driven emissions reduction solution.

This technology uses deep learning, cloud computing and custom algorithms to help building owners reduce their scope 1 and 2 emissions while decreasing energy costs.

“Our new solution suite not only grants commercial and retail real estate owners the capability to measure their emissions, but autonomously implements optimization strategies that can reduce emissions by up to 40%,” said BrainBox AI CEO Sam Ramadori.

﻿BrainBox AI’s autonomous decarbonization suite generates a full-scope GHG assessment powered by the building’s data and trusted emissions factors, enabling the identification of operational inefficiencies. In addition, the individual building analysis compares a building’s energy usage intensity (EUI) to other comparable buildings and demonstrates your energy and emissions reduction potential.

The suite also provides a virtual marketplace that supports multiple types of options like carbon-capture technology, nature-based solutions and renewable energy projects, giving clients the ability to make customized carbon credit purchases with insights on the quality of the projects that are available.

While the deployment of each part of the suite can be done independently, adoption of the three maximizes emissions reduction impact and enables the successful execution of a decarbonization program.