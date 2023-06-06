The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA) has launched WeAreWhatWeBreathe.com, a new website designed to raise public awareness for indoor air pollution and how IAQ improvements can help improve occupant's health. This site operates as a one-stop-shop for visitors to explore how ventilation, airflow and indoor air quality impact schools, homes and office settings.

Visitors can learn about the Ventilation Verification assessment, a physical examination of a building's HVAC system made by trained and certified HVAC or testing, adjusting and balancing technicians. The site also includes a guide to identifying federal and state funding opportunities to support HVAC system improvements and a locator to find a trained local HVAC professional.

"The pandemic shined a much-needed light on indoor air quality and some of the major health concerns arising in our schools, homes and workplaces," said SMACNA CEO Aaron Hilger. "As a standard-setting organization, SMACNA is proud to play a leading role in addressing the impact of poor ventilation and air quality on our lives. We are hopeful this website will be a helpful resource, while also instilling a sense of urgency for building owners and school systems to provide tenants with the clean, quality air they deserve."