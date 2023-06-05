Honeywell recently announced the launch of Honeywell Forge for Buildings, an approach to building systems operations and management that can be used at a single site or with an entire portfolio. Unveiled at Honeywell Connect 2023, Honeywell Forge for Buildings features software, hardware and services that deliver on key outcomes to help building owners and operators achieve sustainability, operational efficiency, occupant experience, compliance, safety and security, and resilience goals.

"Building operations is evolving at a rapid pace as many customers work to digitalize their facilities," said Kevin Dehoff, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. “This means they need better integration and enablement capabilities of their smart building applications and solutions.”

Carbon and Energy Management is a ready-now, cloud-based application. It helps assist building owners and operators optimize IAQ, reduce energy use and reach carbon reduction goals. The Carbon and Energy Management Optimize package enables zone-specific optimization of energy consumption and IAQ parameters based on real-time occupancy levels and space use. It uses sensor data and ML algorithms to continuously monitor and automatically adjust building controls at the zone level.

The vendor-agnostic solution connects to a building management system (BMS) and can work across many types of assets, such as HVAC and lighting operations, to help building owners to continuously optimize operations and reduce energy consumption. It adjusts the set points in near real-time based on actual demand, occupancy, time and weather to determine the most optimal energy savings strategy without impacting the comfort of the building occupants.