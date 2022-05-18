Lincoln Harris, a full-service commercial real estate firm in North Carolina, implemented Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software-as-a-service (Saas) to drive digital transformation.

Lincoln Harris first implemented Honeywell Forge at the SIX50 building at Legacy Union in Charlotte, North Carolina. Another Charlotte site developed and managed by the company at Legacy Union includes Honeywell’s new global corporate headquarters at 855 South Mint Street. Lincoln Harris uses Honeywell Forge Predictive Maintenance at the sites to reduce operating costs and improve building resilience by analyzing and optimizing systems maintenance. The solution recommends early and proactive actions based on live and historical data to avoid costly, unnecessary changes and reduce unplanned, reactive work on the building systems. Proactive actions can help reduce energy usage from unnecessary maintenance visits, improving the overall environmental impact of the building.

“As a premium provider in real estate development and building management, we look to provide value-added services that optimize operating costs and enable our customers to thrive in their workplace,” said Patrick Stark, vice president of sustainability at Lincoln Harris. “Honeywell Forge helps us to improve the occupant experience by better addressing maintenance issues while reducing costs and becoming more sustainable.”

With a broad real estate portfolio stretching across multiple cities, Lincoln Harris can use Honeywell Forge as a scalable solution to pull thousands of building maintenance data points across multiple properties proactively into one dashboard and receive real-time analysis of building performance. Honeywell Forge Predictive Maintenance uses a proactive maintenance process of curated recommendations to improve how its assets are maintained.

“Lincoln Harris has embraced digital transformation and sees the value of having a system of record for each building to meet its operational efficiency and sustainability targets while growing its real estate portfolio,” said Usman Shuja, vice president, and general manager of connected buildings for Honeywell. “Insights from Honeywell Forge continue to help Lincoln Harris better manage its buildings while enabling the company to deliver a quality occupant experience, help lower operational costs, and address maintenance problems before they become costly issues.”