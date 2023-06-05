Modine Coatings, a division of Modine Manufacturing Co., is celebrating its one-year strategic partnership with corrosion specialist Advancoat. Advancoat provides Modine Insitu coil and cabinet corrosion protection services to customers in the South Florida market.

“As we continue to build our sales network to service the HVAC industry, Advancoat is our partner helping us grow,” said Daniel Fisher, sales director for Modine Coatings Aftermarket. “Our entire goal is to ensure HVAC OEMs and distributors have access to the corrosion protection they need.”

Advancoat is one of the oldest HVAC/R corrosion specialist company in South Florida, providing industry expertise and a facility with environment-controlled painting booths. Advancoat technicians are trained and certified by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance and follow SSPC-QP3 quality control guidelines to provide superior performance and industry-leading turnaround time. Its facility can accommodate a 200-ton chiller inside its multiple industrial painting booths as well as a large batch of unitary equipment simultaneously.

“Modine Coatings is a partner with shared values that align perfectly with ours,” said Ramon Punet, applications engineer at Advancoat. “Both companies are results oriented and provide trusted solutions.

“Corrosion can lead to loss of efficiency, decreased operating performance, and downtime. Corrosion is especially apparent in coastal regions like South Florida where unprotected systems begin to corrode the day they are installed.”