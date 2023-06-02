Design firm Ware Malcomb recently announced several promotions. The firm promoted two executives at its Irvine, California headquarters, and one at its Phoenix office.

Moses Gonzales has been named principal of information technology and is responsible for management of the IT team firmwide. Gonzales joined Ware Malcomb more than 20 years ago. In that time, hehas assisted in the firm's global expansion by adding new systems and technologies to support its larger platform. Gonzales earned a bachelor of science degree in business from California State University Fullerton, along with an MBA from University of Phoenix.

Leslie Espiritu has been promoted to associate principal for human resources, responsible for Ware Malcomb’s human resources team. Espiritu joined the firm in 2013 and brings more than 30 years of experience to her leadership role.

Espiritu earned a bachelor of arts degree in English language and literature from University of California, Santa Barbara, along with a certificate in human resource management from University of California, Irvine. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and holds a SHRM-SCP accreditation.

Braden Blake, AIA has been promoted to director of architecture in the firm’s Phoenix office. In this role, Blake will be responsible for the leadership of the office and continued growth of the architecture studio in the region.

Blake has more than 15 years of architectural design expertise. He initially joined Ware Malcomb in 2018 as a project manager prior to being promoted to his most recent role of studio manager. Blake earned bachelor of arts in design and master of architecture degrees at Arizona State University. He is a licensed architect in Arizona, a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and The American Institute of Architects (AIA). He is an active member of National Association for Industrial and Office Parks (NAIOP) and is a NAIOP Young Professionals Group (YPG) alum. He also sits on AIA’s 10 Young Architect’s committee and recently served as moderator of AIA’s conversation series on practice management.