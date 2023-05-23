NIBCO is offering its free specification review service, a one-on-one individualized resource that offers customers the opportunity to have their specifications reviewed by industry professionals to ensure that they meet the most current industry standards. Targeted to consulting specifying engineers, design build contractors and building owners, fire protection, mechanical and plumbing specifications are reviewed by industry professionals at NIBCO to ensure that they are not outdated.

To use the free specification review service, users start the process by completing a form on the NIBCO website. Typically conducted within two days, the review process provides users with recommendations on how specifications should be revised, and if necessary, will optimize the specifications, which can be accepted and approved by the user. Finally, the consultant will educate users on new industry standards, product offerings and provide training on key issues affecting selection considerations.

“Our specification review service is a great resource that we encourage our customers to take advantage of,” said Dave Lazear, director of commercial sales for NIBCO. “If you have not reviewed and modified your specifications in the last two years, chances are your information is outdated.”