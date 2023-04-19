HONG KONG —Chayora Holdings Limited, an international investor, developer, and operator of hyperscale data center campuses in China, appointed James Wei as its new CEO.

Wei joins Chayora from XForwardAI, where he served as CEO. Prior to that, Wei spent 22 years at China Telecom, where he held a number of senior executive roles in China and the U.S. Following his career at China Telecom, he then was a board member and vice president of business development for SSE-listed Teamsun.

Wei is joined by Wing Dar Ker, who will lead Chayora’s government relations and further strengthen the executive team. Dar Ker was formerly the CEO of BlueCloud, the cloud services arm of 21 Vianet and was previously a senior executive at Microsoft.

Chayora’s two co-founders, Oliver Jones and Jonathan Berney, will both be stepping back from full time executive roles and will continue to support the company as board advisors. The board of Chayora Holdings thanks them for the great platform that they have been instrumental in creating and looks forward to their continued support in their Board advisory roles.

“We look forward to an exciting new chapter for Chayora as it focuses on the immediate and growing China market opportunities,” said Randy Brouckman, chairman, Chayora. “Given James’ extensive commercial experience and relationships in China together with his global leadership experience, we are well positioned to realize the great potential Chayora and the China market continues to offer.”

Wei said the development of digital China and artificial intelligence provides a strong driving force for IDC's next development.

“I'm excited to join Chayora at this moment and lead the team to provide world-class services to Chinese customers, making Chayora an important force in the IDC market,” he said.

“The challenges of 2022 are now behind us, and the exciting re-opening of China this year enables us to take the next important step in developing Chayora to be a significant and successful leader in the IDC market in China,” said Jones. “We have needed to strengthen our executive leadership to reflect the reality of the China market, and I am delighted to welcome James Wei into the business to take on this role and to support him in succeeding.”

For more information, visit www.chayora.com.