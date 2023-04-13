The Seeq Solution for Microsoft Sustainability Manager enables sustainability teams to extend the power of Microsoft Sustainability Manager to integrate time series process data preparation, analysis, and continuous improvement, reducing the environmental impact of process industry operations.



Analyzing time series data from equipment sensors is critical for measuring sustainability impact at process manufacturing companies. Microsoft Sustainability Manager enables these organizations to unify their data to record, report, and reduce their environmental impact. By leveraging the new Seeq Solution, these organizations can extend this experience by radically decreasing data connectivity, preparation, and analytics efforts.



With the solution, the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability data model is incorporated into the Seeq workflow for consistency of emissions data. Process experts leverage Seeq’s live data connectivity and auditable data cleansing and contextualization capabilities to enrich their time series emissions data, reducing manual data preparation time by up to 80%. Sustainability teams can seamlessly access this contextualized data within Microsoft Sustainability Manager to track direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) emissions for reports and to set and track accurate emissions reduction goals.



“As a Microsoft Partner, Seeq is committed to help our shared customers navigate their infrastructure and data challenges to achieve measurable sustainability gains,” says Megan Buntain, vice president of cloud transformation at Seeq. “The Seeq Solution for Microsoft Sustainability Manager is the latest of our solutions built on the Seeq platform to make time series data insights available to all stakeholders for improved outcomes in process manufacturing.”



In addition to providing access to the operational data for the corporate sustainability teams, Seeq solution empowers subject matter experts to identify root causes of issues and opportunities for optimization on an asset operations level. These insights provide continuous-improvement feedback as reports and system-wide emissions views are assembled and utilized by corporate teams in Microsoft Sustainability Manager. Real-time collaboration capabilities within Seeq enable asset operations teams to streamline communications with the broader organization, improving cross-functional awareness and emissions management.



"Seeq adds value to our mutual customers by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability,” says Dominik Wee, CVP, manufacturing and mobility industry, Microsoft. “The Seeq Solution for Microsoft Sustainability Manager addresses a variety of pain points related to emissions' data availability recording, reporting, and reduction and enables customers to accelerate the success of their sustainability initiatives.”



