SCARBOROUGH, United Kingdom — Unison Ltd, a manufacturer of tube and pipe bending machines, launched an all-new version of its free-to-use Tube Bending Application app.

The app makes it simple and straightforward for tube bending machinery operators to establish the required tooling type, mandrel style, size, and material as well as bend torque and machine size. As an additional benefit, a clear, simple indication of ‘application difficulty’ — the difficulty of bending virtually any metal, wall thickness, and diameter — is also provided. Where customers are looking to bend new components or start new projects, but do not have the correct tooling or machinery, the app provides a valuable feasibility/viability check, detailing essential data regarding the equipment they will need to use.

New user-friendly features

In creating the all-new Tube Bending Application app, Unison’s in-house software design team introduced a whole range of user-friendly, intelligent new features. These include a new project-specific filing system and a new dashboard for instant access to tube data, project notes, tooling setup, mandrel setup, and machine power. There is an updated conversion tool for transforming XYZ coordinates into YBC bending data. As in previous versions of the app, units of measurement can be displayed as either metric or imperial, while reports can be downloaded in PDF format for desktop filing, sharing, review and consideration.

First introduced in 2012 for iPhone, and regularly updated, requests for android and desktop operating systems were received, in 2018 it became fully web-based, with a mobile-friendly look and feel.

Revolutionizing the way bend data is calculated

“Since it was first launched some 10 years ago, the Tube Bending Application app has altered the way customers calculate bending criteria, providing them with a rapid insight into the necessary tooling setup, machine type, and torque required to successfully complete even the most complex of bends,” comments Unison Ltd’s joint managing director, Alan Pickering. “Never content to rest on our laurels, in our latest app, we have made significant improvements to usability and navigation, as well as enabling users to organise files into a folder structure that can be accessed across all their devices,” he said. “We will soon also be linking the data created by the app to our comprehensive bend tool quoting and manufacturing offer. This will provide users with a seamless, rapid means of costing and ordering any tooling they require.

“Before creating our all-new app, we took the time to consult with a number of customers – all to ensure that it would bring even greater value to their tube and pipe bending processes,” continued Pickering. “The new app does precisely that and is a further reflection of our commitment to not only build world-leading tube bending machines, but also provide the finest software and support systems to maximise their usage. We are incredibly proud that around the world, Unison software is considered to be the most user-friendly for tube manipulation tasks.”

How to access Unison’s new Tube Bending Application app:

Companies wishing to register to use Unison’s new app simply need visit https://app.unisonltd.com;

Existing users will be able to enjoy all the new features of the app when they next log in.

For more information, visit www.unisonltd.com.