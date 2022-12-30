MENTOR, Ohio — CT Consultants Inc. announced a merger with TTL Associates Inc. Established in 1927 as Toledo Testing Laboratory, TTL Associates Inc. is a full-service environmental, geotechnical engineering, industrial hygiene, materials testing, and drilling firm. TTL serves local, regional, and federal clients from offices in Toledo, Ohio; Cleveland; Plymouth, Michigan; and Washington, D.C.

The services offered by TTL Associates complement CT’s professional planning, engineering, and architectural design services. The merger assists CT in achieving its corporate goal of doubling in size within the next 10 years. Together, the added capabilities offer clients diversity of services in new markets with highly specialized expertise. Approaching a combined 200 years of experience between the two firms and rooted in infrastructure design solutions, the merger offers clients comprehensive in-house intelligent and cost-effective solutions.

“We are pleased to welcome TTL Associates to CT, said Dave Wiles, P.E., president, CT Consultants. “Adding to our presence in northwest Ohio and expanding into the southeastern Michigan market was a high priority for us. The long history and unparalleled service of TTL Associates played a significant part in making this merger happen. All of us at CT look forward to working together to continue growing the business and offering growth opportunities for all involved.”

Tom Uhler, CEO of TTL Associates, stated, “CT’s culture was an immediate fit for us. Their reputation as clients’ trusted advisors was the foundation of mutual respect and professional pride. We are excited for the service offerings we now have as one firm and the future growth opportunities ahead.”

