ATLANTA — Rheem’s commercial water heating and HVAC divisions have each been recognized with GOOD DESIGN® Awards for 2022. The Rheem Commercial Heat Pump Water Heaters Split Systems won in the industrial category and the Commercial Renaissance™ Packaged HVAC Units (15-25 tons) earned recognition in the building materials category.

“A fundamental part of our mission is to innovate products that help businesses achieve the highest levels of comfort in the most efficient way,” said Laura Hall, director, commercial water at Rheem. “To be recognized for achieving this on a global scale among some of the world’s most innovative brands is an honor.”

The GOOD DESIGN Awards were created 75 years ago to generate awareness about contemporary design and honor the most cutting-edge products in design and manufacturing around the world. Each winning entry has set new direction for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

Rheem’s Commercial Renaissance HVAC line was designed to deliver powerful performance in packaged units that are specifically engineered for easier installation and service. The products feature industry-common footprints that eliminate the need for a new curb adapter as well as common connection locations and convertible airflow to save labor and material costs. Intelligent, built-in features reduce the time spent on industry-standard service and preventive maintenance by up to 100 minutes over other commercial HVAC brands.

“At Rheem, innovation includes everything - from the advanced product technology that delivers reliable comfort - to the experience users have interacting with, installing and servicing them.” said Farooq Mohammad, vice president, global commercial business at Rheem. “We’re focused on building products that maximize peace of mind, are easy to install, and provide the performance today’s businesses demand.”

Rheem Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater Split Systems work much like an efficient refrigerator in reverse. The heat pump extracts heat from warm air, intensifies it with a compressor, delivers the heat to the water via a heat exchanger, and exhausts the cooler air. Since it uses ambient air temperature to do the work, the heat pump is an efficient way to heat water, minimizing carbon emissions and reducing environmental impact. These systems are designed specifically for large-scale commercial applications where a significant amount of potable water is needed at usable temperatures. Since the units improve building ratings and are environmentally friendly, they’re an ideal option for green building programs and achieving LEED certification. For more information, visit www.rheem.com.