Rheem earned two awards at 2023 Edison Awards ceremony, held in Ft. Myers, Florida, on April 20. Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

The Rheem Renaissance 15-25-ton commercial HVAC line earned silver in the Engineering & Robotics, Commercial Technology category and the Rheem ProTerra plug-in heat pump water heater earned bronze in the Consumer Solutions, Sustainable Design category.

"To receive recognition for two of our Rheem products from the Edison Awards is a true testament to our company's determination to provide next-level comfort solutions for all of our customers' needs," said Chris Day, vice president of global water product strategy and marketing at Rheem. "It is an important acknowledgment for our Rheem team members who work meticulously to ensure we continue to lead the industry by bringing the most innovative, sustainable and smart products to market."

Rheem Renaissance 15-25-ton is a culmination of years of research and development. Crafted with smart features, the Renaissance line includes exclusive PlusOne advantages for replacement, installation and service. Renaissance products incorporate features contributing to Rheem's goal of building a more sustainable future.