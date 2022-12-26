WILMINGTON, Del. — The Chemours Co. and Honeywell launched a pilot program to enable qualified companies to recycle and reclaim R-448A, also known as Honeywell Solstice® N40, and R-449A, also known as Opteon™ XP40, patented HFO refrigerant blends in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

In recent years, global regulatory drivers and the increasing need for a circular economy have spurred interest in activities, such as recycling and reclamation of refrigerants. Chemours and Honeywell are uniquely positioned to support these activities and license qualified companies to recycle and reclaim patented fluorochemical refrigerants. The old refrigerant is cleaned, returned to specification, and used for service of refrigeration systems that need it. To ensure the integrity of these operations and the safety and quality of the resulting R-448A and R-449A, important criteria have been established for potential program participants including audit requirements and strict record-keeping.

“At Chemours, we strive to create a better world through the power of our chemistry,” said Alisha Bellezza, president of thermal and specialized solutions at Chemours. “This program demonstrates that commitment by providing the market with peace of mind that reclaimed and recycled HFO refrigerants are safe, legal and meet stringent industry standards. These patented products, R-448A and R-449A, were invented and developed to bring efficient, low-global-warming-potential (GWP) solutions to the market, and this program ensures that qualified recyclers and reclaimers utilize product that originated from an authorized source to be legally available for sale.”

“Honeywell is committed to developing ready-now solutions, including our Solstice portfolio of hydrofluoroolefin technology, and supporting our customers in their environmental transformations,” said Ken West, president, Honeywell Advanced Materials. “This program is one example and an important step in enabling the broader recovery, recycling and reclamation of fourth generation fluorochemical refrigerants, such as our reduced-GWP, energy-efficient, nonflammable Solstice N40, for a more sustainable future.”

