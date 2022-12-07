CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To meet the needs of HVAC design engineers, Carrier released a new version of Hourly Analysis Program (HAP), its peak load and energy modeling software. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

To reduce the time and effort required to create high-quality building models, HAP v6 combines a streamlined workflow with an extensive array of advanced 3D building modeling features, all woven into a core design that continues to be easy to learn and use.

“Throughout the development process, Carrier worked directly with engineers in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design firms,” said Jim Pegues, eDesign software development manager, Carrier. “Some were using previous versions of HAP, and some were users of other system design applications. We focused on the ways engineers actually work and listened to what they like and don’t like about their current software.”

Out of the discussions with consulting engineers, design-build contractors, HVAC contractors, and facility engineers arose the key features and approach for HAP v6. New powerful features were added for graphically defining the building model. An engineer sketches over building floor plans to define boundaries of rooms, and the software automatically calculates dimensions and areas.

HAP v6 offers many technical upgrades to reduce what used to take a few days of labor to a couple hours of engineering time for building model creation. It integrates with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) EnergyPlus™ calculation engine to provide cutting-edge system simulation capabilities. It utilizes the ASHRAE Heat Balance load calculation method to represent building physics more accurately.

A global weather library including 7,400 stations is included. Existing features for modeling the energy performance of modern HVAC equipment and controls have been upgraded to help building owners better meet their sustainability and environmental targets for greenhouse emissions.

