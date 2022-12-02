TAIPEI CITY, Taipei, Taiwan — Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, introduces the new Delta BreezAirMover AMR1200, a powerful, quiet, and energy-saving air mover to keep residential and commercial spaces dry, comfortable, and well ventilated. The BreezAirMover is an advanced air mover with a patented dual-blade design coupled with a brushless DC motor offering efficient performance.

The BreezAirMover features a high-efficiency brushless DC motor that can deliver up to 1,200 cfm of airflow while using only 97 W and 1.4 A. Its low sound of 55dB-A at high speed means it has up to 12dB-A lower noise output than similar models. This unit is the ultimate solution for the water damage, restoration, and facility management industries.

The digital control panel with LED display, controls the power, its three available speeds, a timer function/display, and has a continuous time counter for up to 99 hours. When used indoors, the BreezAirMover is ideal for drying floors, carpets, ceilings, and walls as well as providing indoor air circulation. Several features that make this unit perfect for these applications are its lightweight design (12.4 lbs.), three-angle drying positions, an arc-shaped ergonomic handle, and a balanced center of gravity which allows for easy handling.

“The BreezAirMover is built to keep the restoration contractor and/or facility manager on schedule,” said Alex Lee, vice president of channel business, Delta Electronics Americas region. “With a new innovative design and state-of-the-art brushless DC motor technology, this unit has all of the features needed to get the job done efficiently.”

This unit can be daisy-chained up to eight units using two receptacles with a (15-A circuit breaker) stacked up to four units high for easy storage, and is ETL-listed conforming to cETLus safety standards.

Benefits:

High-efficiency, brushless, DC motor offers energy savings of up to 70% compared with similar products with AC motors;

Super low noise operation of 55 dB-A at high speed, up to 12dB-A quieter than similar models;

Digital control panel with LED display controls three speeds, timer function, and continuous time counter, up to 99 hours;

Patented dual blade design creates an airflow stream up to 32 feet;

Low 1.4-A draw allows for up to eight units to be daisy-chained with two receptacles (15-A circuit breaker);

Stackable up to four units high for easy storage;

Lightweight 12.4-pound design, arc-shaped handle, and balanced center of gravity allow for easy carrying; and

Three-angle drying positions (0°, 45°, 90°) can be used.

For more information, visit www.deltabreez.com.