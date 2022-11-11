BEDFORD, Mass. — Celera Motion, a business unit of Novanta Inc., introduced a small and fast servo drive, the Everest S. The latest addition to the popular Everest Series, Everest S is about 30% smaller than its predecessor, making it one of the world’s smallest servo drives. It’s also among the fastest: The EtherCAT and CANopen versions deliver bus latency reduced to 1 cycle, making Everest S one of the fastest servo drives on the market today.

The Everest S includes all the best features of other Everest servo drives — plus it now also includes Dual BiSS-C feedback support, a highly sought-after feature. And because it combines 16-bit differential current and four configurable ranges, Everest S delivers flawless resolution and is ideal for virtually any market application.

“We’re excited to introduce the Everest S to meet the growing demand for smaller, faster servo drives that provide more space for applications and even better performance,” said Marc Vila, director of strategy and business development for Celera Motion. “Our goal is to give product designers as much freedom and flexibility as possible, and the Everest S delivers that and more.”

Designed with 3 kW of power and a starting weight of just 18 grams, the Everest S is ideal for applications, such as surgical robots, exoskeletons, pan tilt gimbals, collaborative robots, legged robots, and autonomous mobile robots.

The Everest S offers several advantages, including:

Best-in-class motion-control performance, efficiency, and integration capabilities;

An optimized hardware architecture that allows for high-speed communication protocols with minimum latency;

A current loop running at 50 kHz and a velocity loop at 25 kHz, guaranteeing optimal performance for motors;

An ultra-compact design with an extremely low profile and a lightweight design;

Multiple integration options and superior power management;

The latest motion-control software with a user-friendly configuration wizard and diagnostics; and

High-speed SPI bus communication is available for optimized EtherCAT/CANopen multi-axis architectures. Everest S also has been designed to meet industrial functional safety standards to ensure continuous safe operation.

Everest S is the latest version of Summit Servo Drives Series. Others include the Capitan Series and the Denali Series. For more information, visit

.