AUSTIN, Texas — Trimble introduced Project MEP, a construction management solution that provides unparalleled visibility into MEP workflows from estimating, change management, project management, detailing, fabrication, and beyond. Designed specifically for operations teams within electrical, mechanical, HVAC, and plumbing contractors, Project MEP powers greater efficiency, collaboration and visibility across projects.

As a comprehensive construction management solution, Project MEP manages drawings, documents, budgets, and field productivity while also extending construction management workflows with a suite of capabilities including estimating, submittal management, and fabrication collaboration. Designed to connect MEP teams, Project MEP equips project managers with the tools to identify issues faster, reduce rework, and deliver more profitable projects. Project MEP addresses MEP workflows including:

Bid Turnover: Create a single source of truth for project information with the Trimble Connect® collaboration platform included in Project MEP. After a bid is won, a project manager can reference the original estimate and see the most pressing tasks to start work immediately.

Model Collaboration: Utilize a direct integration between Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) software and Trimble Connect to provide project management and field teams access to the detailed model. Now the model can be viewed from the field on a mobile device down to the smallest detail.

Submittal Management: Create submittal packages by leveraging Trimble-managed content, which saves time over conventional methods. Project managers can upload the bill of materials and add up-to-date documentation, including catalog pages, specifications, and material safety data sheets (MSDS), to their submittal package.

Design to Fabrication: View, edit, and track the status of spools without modeling experience or CAD software. With visibility to spools before they are fabricated and arrive at the jobsite, MEP contractors can maximize the efficiency of prefabrication and reduce waste.

Model-Based Estimating: Get more value from BIM by leveraging model-based estimating, now extended to project managers with Project MEP. A model-based estimate can be used for more accurate project execution, securing the final bill of materials (BOM), tracking earned value and improving future bid accuracy. To see the workflow in action.

Field to Office: Manage data, drawings, reports, punchlists, and more from one platform with ProjectSight® software, Trimble’s next-generation project management solution included in Project MEP. Whether they are in the office or the field, project managers will spend less time on administrative tasks like RFIs, submittals, and change orders — allowing them to add more value to the business.

“MEP project managers are closely involved with every detail of a project from bid to closeout, but in today’s construction environment the data they need isn’t always readily available,” said Lawrence Smith, vice president of Trimble Construction Management Solutions. “With Project MEP, Trimble is breaking down information silos from estimating to VDC to fabrication while also providing the tools project managers need to run a job more efficiently. Now MEP contractors have a construction management solution that gives them the big picture of project health and the ability to track details such as the status of a spool.”

“Trimble is the fundamental key to our success in all that we’re doing,” said John Diglio, assistant vice president/project controls manager at Unity Electric. “To stay at the forefront of our industry, our teams have to be connected in order to deliver more value to our customers. Now that our teams are using Project MEP, we’re able to reduce the friction at key points of the project like bid turnover.”

For more information, visit http://mep.trimble.com.