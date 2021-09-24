SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Trimble and MSUITE announced a collaboration to provide mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractors with optimized prefabrication workflows via software and data connectivity.

Trimble delivers construction management solutions, including estimating and virtual design and construction (VDC) software driven by Trimble MEPcontent, a library of managed content for MEP contractors. MSUITE provides a cloud-based suite of management software to connect building information modeling (BIM), fab, and field construction teams to help them track, manage, and share data throughout the entire life cycle of a construction project.

The Trimble and MSUITE collaboration empowers MEP contractors with an extended, digitized office-to-shop workflow to deliver unparalleled quality and accuracy. Beginning with Trimble’s VDC software and real-world managed manufacturer content, MEP design and detailing teams can design constructible fabrication-ready models ensuring quality model data is loaded into MSUITE’s solutions. MSUITE then extends the workflow by enabling MEP contractors to track and manage the fabrication process, including productivity/status tracking, time sheets and reporting, and real-world shop labor.

“Trimble is committed to providing end-to-end construction management solutions,” said Chris Peppler, senior director of product and marketing, Trimble MEP. “The integration of Trimble and MSUITE software enables a comprehensive workflow from estimate to model design to complete fabrication. The construction industry is transforming as offsite prefabrication becomes more common. Our joint customer base can leverage streamlined workflows and real-time access to Trimble’s extensive library of managed content to be more efficient, productive and competitive.”

“At MSUITE, we believe that better decisions are made from better data,” said Britton Langdon, founder and CEO, MSUITE. “By leveraging Trimble best-in-class technology, we will give the MEP prefabrication and modular building industries an integrated flow. With a single connected workflow, companies prefabricating using MSUITE and Trimble MEP solutions can rely on the power of connected data — from estimating and purchasing materials to automated timesheets and invoices. This connected workflow will significantly increase the accuracy of estimates, reduce the effort it takes to track earned values, and reduce the need for paper on the shop floor. We are excited to bring a comprehensive solution to our combined user base.”

For more information, visit https://construction.trimble.com/en.