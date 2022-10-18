LONG BEACH, Calif. — Thousands of manufacturers, architects, designers, engineers, contractors, and health care representatives convened at the Long Beach Convention Center for the 35th annual Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo (HFSE). The event, which is one of the country’s largest shows dedicated to health care design and facilities, energized attendees, exhibitors, speakers, and partners through keynote presentations, 100-plus exhibitors, conference sessions, networking events, and much more.

“On the heels of a successful 2021 HFSE in December 2021, we were hoping for an even bigger, and more robust 2022 edition, and it exceeded our expectations with incredible growth across all facets including attendance and exhibitor participation,” said Jenabeth Ferguson, vice president, HFSE, and symposium director. “The excitement at this year’s event was palpable, as manufacturers, architects, designers, and health care leaders experienced unparalleled access to industry education, cutting edge new healthcare design products and services, and networking opportunities.”

Robust Conference

The symposium featured three jam-packed days of educational and insightful sessions and keynotes. The sessions spanned multiple topics, including pediatrics, behavioral health, and community health. This year’s keynotes included Liz Ogbu, founder and principal, Studio O; Oleksii Iaremenko, deputy minister for European integration, Ministry of Health of Ukraine; and closing the keynote presentation was given by Jessica Gutierrez-Rodriguez, executive director, facilities management and operations, University of Texas Health San Antonio.

"I always enjoy attending HFSE because I feel that there is more content catered to hospital executives and planning, design, and construction teams,” said Sean Collins, AIA, LEED AP, executive director, facilities planning, design, and consturciton, Cedars-Sinai. “It has been valuable in connecting with peer institutions to share knowledge and expertise, especially in such a challenging post-pandemic environment. There were many great perspectives and targeted strategies shared in presentations and owner-focused meetings that I’ll definitely leverage going forward. This year’s conference was especially great to reconnect and see so many familiar faces and walk away feeling better about our industry as a whole.”

“This year’s HFSE conference was full of heartfelt inspiration,” said Gutierrez-Rodriguez. “As we continue to provide healing environments in health care, we are more open as professionals to lead with our hearts. The utilization and application of generative space will continue to be at the forefront of our actions.”

Expo Hall

The expo hall featured the most innovative products and services in the health care facilities industry from some of the country’s top manufacturers and providers. Many exhibitors launched new products at HFSE, getting in front of important decision makers from healthcare facilities, architecture and design firms. The expo floor also featured two Design Solutions Theaters, where the design team galleries came alive with 15-minute presentations.

“The Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo offers the opportunity to connect with healthcare system executives, facilities managers, architects, and designers and gives exhibitors a chance to highlight their products and make new connections.” Nick Nichols, director of business development, Skyline Art.

“HFSE provides an incredibly professional venue that brings everyone together around the challenges and opportunities tied to healthcare design and is a premier networking opportunity for a diverse audience,” said Raffi Baltayan, marketing manager, Unicel Architectural Corp. “Most importantly, they provide unparalleled support to their exhibitors. We will be back next year.”

“I was very pleased to represent PAC/Envac Automated Waste and Linen Removal at HFSE 2022,” said Lynne Klosowski, marketing specialist, Precision AirConvoy Corp. “The event was intimate (and fun) and really encouraged people to meet, learn, share, consult, help, and exchange ideas. We made several valuable connections with whom we will develop long-term, mutually beneficial relationships. Thank you to all who helped plan and organize this wonderful event.”

“SwiftWall chose to exhibit at HFSE 2022 because of the show’s attraction to the health care industry’s elected clientele,” said BettyLynn Abercrombie, account executive, SwiftWall. “From facility managers, architects, designers, planners, GCs, and manufacturers, we knew the right mix would be in attendance. SwiftWall’s 20-by-20-foot booth was a great way to showcase our product in real time. FLEX Wall is our newest product for the health care industry, and we wanted our launch to be felt with dramatic entrance at HFSE.”

"I am so glad that I decided to participate in the 2022 Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo,” said Jim Carey, vice president, West, Krug. “This was our first time participating and it exceeded all our expectations. The entire event was run smoothly by the HFSE team, who were incredibly organized, quick to respond to all questions, and made the process easy. We were excited about the traffic to our expo booth. I would say to anyone thinking about participating to do it, you will not be disappointed."

Symposium Distinction Awards

The annual program recognized design teams, projects, and individuals who have made a profound contribution to the health care design industry. In addition, it recognized the best and most innovative new products within the health care design and construction industry. This year’s winners included Boston Children’s Hospital Hale Family Building (Team Award); Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe Healing Clinic (User-Centered Award); Hoag On-Demand Care & Innovation Center (Adaptive Reuse Award); Tim Laboranti, principal of health care design, BDA Architects (Individual Award); Stephen Parker, senior associate, Stantec (George Pressler Under 40 Award); AkitaBox Facility Condition Assessment Software (Most Innovative Product); Altro Tegulis (Most Sustainable Product); and Interface Desert Scapes™ (Architect’s Choice). New this year, the Founder’s Award was awarded to Francis Murdock Pitts, principal of architecture+.

“I was humbled to be selected as this year’s George Pressler Under 40 Award recipient and celebrated with my Stantec colleagues from across the world who came here to HFSE,” said Parker. “It was a wonderful experience to collaborate with my peers, consult with clients, and congratulate everyone on the great designs on display throughout the conference.”

Networking Events and Raffle

HFSE featured daily events, including the grand opening of exhibit floor, an ice cream social, happy hour and a raffle. This year the raffle raised $14,000 for Long Beach’s Algalita.

“Algalita was honored to participate as a charity partner at this year’s Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo,” said Katie Allen, executive director, Algalita. “Using the raffle proceeds we received from the event, we will invest more than $14,000 in our environmental education programs that reach thousands of teachers and students every year. Thank you for supporting our work towards a world where plastic pollution is unthinkable.”

For more information about the 2023 HFSE, scheduled for Sept. 19-21, 2023, visit www.hcarefacilities.com.