Exposure to lead in drinking water can have devastating health consequences. The safest solution is to remove all lead pipes, fixtures, and solders from our drinking water distribution system. This will require significant planning, funding, community outreach, and political will.

We can address this lingering public health crisis with a clear vision for lead-free water systems and a heightened sense of urgency. We must prioritize replacing our outdated lead service lines with modern infrastructure to provide clean, safe drinking water for all. In the United States, we have the financial means and the technology to remove lead drinking water service lines. What’s needed now are leaders to ensure it is prioritized and done with urgency to protect the health of our current and future generations.