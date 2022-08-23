SAN ANTONIO — As the U.S. job market whipsaws from labor shortages to slowdowns, real-world internship experiences that offer hands-on training and education for enterprising young people are undoubtedly more important than ever.

That’s what makes the engineering internship program offered by Friedrich Air Conditioning Co., a U.S.-based manufacturer of air conditioners and other home environment products, such a unique and valuable experience. Earlier this summer, the company selected five students — one in high school and the other four in college — for the opportunity to gain practical experience as part of the company’s engineering group.

The Friedrich internship program provides participating engineering students with the chance to work in one of the most technically advanced room a/c labs in North America while honing their teamwork, communication, presentation, and professionalism skills. The students gain practical experience working on complex projects ranging from using simulation software and ultrasonic humidifiers to building reliability test fixtures.

Friedrich has a long-standing track record of supporting the industry and the community by offering internships for promising local engineering students. For nearly 10 years, the company has given selected students the opportunity to better understand their future path and get hands-on experience that goes above and beyond what they might learn from a class or book. This type of practical educational experience is not only invaluable for the students but also for the future health and growth of the industry.

“Our goal is to motivate and encourage the next generation of engineers by offering our internship participants real-world projects to tackle,” said Lionel Lopez, vice president of engineering, Friedrich. “We provide them with the opportunity to flex their creative problem-solving skills and gain valuable professional experience in our state-of-the-art product design center.”

Interns participating in Friedrich’s 2022 program include: Bryan McLaughlin, senior mechanical engineering student at UTSA; Jennifer Melchor, engineering intern, Local San Antonio High School student with family service; Montana Clark-Wyatt, senior mechanical engineering student at UTSA; Mariana Garcia, senior mechanical engineering student at UTSA; and Blake Zigmond, junior electrical engineering student at UTSA.

Friedrich was able to attract an exceptional group of internship candidates this year, because, according to one of the participants, “Friedrich is well-known for high-quality air conditioners, and it's a privilege to learn from such knowledgeable engineers.”

Friedrich’s internship program aligns well with the company’s deep-seated values to support not only the overall industry but the local community. In addition to providing students with educational opportunities they need to succeed, Friedrich is recognized for contributing to and supporting a variety of worthy causes and nonprofit organizations.

“Helping support and making a positive impact on the lives of others is a priority for Friedrich, and it shows in our long history of community involvement and the opportunities we offer, including our engineering internship program,” said Chuck Campbell, CEO of Friedrich Air Conditioning. For more information, visit

