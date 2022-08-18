ATLANTA — ASHRAE announced the winners of 2022 ASHRAE Student Design Competition and The Setty Family Foundation Applied Engineering Challenge. The competitions recognize outstanding student design projects, promote teamwork and allow students to apply their practical design knowledge of energy-efficient HVAC systems.

This year’s Student Design Competition focused on the design of a new 23,300-square-meter, two-story performing arts building on a higher education campus in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. As part of the project, new HVAC systems were designed for the performing arts building. The building consists of offices, classrooms, studios, performance halls, auditorium, offices, food services, and parking area.

Teams competed in one of the three categories:

HVAC Design Calculations;

HVAC System Selection; and

Integrated Sustainable Building Design (ISBD).

First place in the HVAC Design Calculations category was awarded to Cheung Wan Ki, Chow Sze Wah, Sum Ho Yin, and Yung Ho Lam of the University of Hong Kong, Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong. Dr. Benjamin P.L. Ho was the team’s supervisor.

Placing first in the HVAC System Selection category were Donald Black Jr., Mason Blank, Sarah Halstead, Isabella Zuccaro, and Weston Kimmey from Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania. William Bahnfleth Ph.D., P.E., was the team’s advisor.

Receiving first place in Integrated Sustainable Building Design category were Bagus Rangin, Edward Joshua, Harrys Argaditya, Nadhira Izzatur, Rzki Ramadan, and Sutan Azhari from Universitas Indonesia, Depok, West Java, Indonesia. Ardiyansyah and Dr. Ing Ova Candra Dewi S.T., M.Sc. were the team’s advisors.

In the 2022 Setty Family Foundation Applied Engineering Challenge, students were challenged to design an ultra-cold refrigeration system for vaccine delivery that is capable of being transported to all global locations. The system could be designed as a standalone container, or in such a way that it can be retrofitted into an existing truck. The temperature was required to remain steady and maintain at minus 70°C.

The system took into account multiple system variables, including space temperatures, humidity, envelope, portability, and outdoor conditions to determine the best possible environment for the vaccines.

Axel Dawne, Farhan Afdhalul Ihsan, Febricetta Zahraketzia Sarwono, I Made Wiratathya Putramas, Joel Frederciko Sumbowo, and Kanita Prameswari from the Bandung Institute of Technology, Bandung, Indonesia, received first place. Rahmat Romadhon, S.T., M.T., was the team’s advisor.

The projects will be recognized during the 2023 ASHRAE Winter Conference, Feb. 4-8 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Winter Conference is held in conjunction with the ASHRAE cosponsored AHR Expo, which will be February 6-8 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

