RESTON, Va. — Pennsylvania State University earned first place honors at the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Architectural Engineering Institute (AEI) International Student Design Competition (ISDC) on April 9, winning in the construction, electrical systems, and structural systems categories. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln won in the building integration systems and mechanical systems categories. Kansas State University also placed in the technical categories. Additionally, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln won two awards for outstanding achievement in innovation, while Pennsylvania State University won one award for outstanding achievement in innovation.

Although the awards ceremony is typically held in-person, AEI made the decision to hold this year’s competition and awards ceremony virtually due to CDC pandemic guidelines to avoid large gatherings, following the same format used in 2020.

Each year, the AEI International Student Design Competition attracts the top architectural engineering undergraduate and graduate students from leading academic institutions that offer accredited architectural engineering degrees. The goal of the annual competition is to provide a unique venue for students to showcase their architectural engineering knowledge and skills. The competition encourages collaboration, research, innovation and peer review.

“The passion, ingenuity, and resilience of architectural engineering students was once again on display in the 2021 AEI International Student Design Competition [AEI ISDC],” said Jonathan U. Dougherty, PhD, chair, AEI International Student Design Competition. “The Architectural Engineering Institute is excited to see the future of the architectural engineering industry rise to the challenges presented by the competition and exceed expectations, and we look forward to watching these students apply both the technical lessons and professional aptitudes learned throughout this competition in their professional endeavors.”

Projects are judged in building integration, and in one or more of the following four categories: structural systems, mechanical systems, electrical systems, and construction. Sponsors provide the funding for the annual competition, which features first and second place named awards in each of the five categories.

Building Integration

1st Place (Sponsored by SmithGroup): University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Team No. 5

2nd Place (Sponsored by Simpson Gumpertz & Heger): Kansas State University, Team No. 6

Construction

1st Place (Sponsored by Barton Malow): Pennsylvania State University, Team No. 3

2nd Place (Sponsored by DAVIS Construction): Kansas State University, Team No. 6

Electrical Systems

1st Place (Sponsored by Affiliated Engineers, Inc.): Pennsylvania State University, Team No. 3

2nd Place (Sponsored by HGA): Kansas State University, Team No. 6

Mechanical Systems

1st Place (Sponsored by HDR): University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Team No. 5

2nd Place (Sponsored by WSP USA): Pennsylvania State University, Team No. 3

Structural Systems

1st Place (Sponsored by AEI ISDC Committee): Pennsylvania State University, Team No. 3

2nd Place (Sponsored by Skidmore, Ownings & Merrill, LLP): Kansas State University, Team No. 6

Special Awards

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation – Building Performance Enhancement

Winner: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Team No. 5

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation – Pandemic Resiliency

Winner: Pennsylvania State University, Team No. 3

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation – Water Retention, Harvesting, & Re-Utilization

Winner: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Team No. 5

