What are engineers making time to read? Here is the five-item punch list of the most popular news articles, features, and columns at www.esmagazine.com.

  1. What’s Next: Specifying the Right R-410A Replacement
  2. 100% Outside Air VRF Systems: A Sustainable, Hybrid Approach for Superior IEQ
  3. Hydrogen Battery Storage Room Ventilation: The Evolving Codes and Standards
  4. Heat Pump Cycle Fundamentals
  1. The Three Stages to Controlling a Chiller and its Primary-Secondary Pumps