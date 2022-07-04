ASTON, Pa. — The Stratus EMS remote monitoring system from Sensaphone helps facility managers conveniently keep watch on HVACR equipment and facility environments in real time via smartphone, tablet, or computer. The Stratus EMS can track conditions that could indicate malfunction of HVAC systems, boilers, cold storage units, and chillers.

The Stratus EMS pulls information from building automation system (BAS) sensors. It reads BAS values over Modbus RTU/485 and Modbus TCP for alarming and data acquisition. The Stratus system also includes 12 inputs for connecting external sensors to monitor conditions like vibration, differential pressure, water leak detection, airflow, temperature, and humidity. If a sensor detects a change in either environmental or equipment conditions, it sends an immediate alert to designated personnel.

The cloud-based Stratus EMS system with supporting app enables users to check status and modify settings in real time from any mobile device. All readings are stored in the cloud, which protects against data loss, provides unlimited information storage, and allows multiple devices to be managed from one account. The system is fast and easy to install and manage because no software is required.

