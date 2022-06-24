SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck’s new MultiSPEC™ SP-LP ceiling exhaust fans provide high efficiency, powerful performance, and quiet operation in a low-profile design. Powered by an electronically commutated motor (ECM) with constant cfm-adaptive, variable-speed technology, the MultiSPEC SP-LP is programmed to overcome static pressures of 0.4 in. wg and above associated with common multifamily installations. Greenheck’s specification-grade ventilation fans are the only fans designed, tested, and certified (air and sound) for 0.4 in. wg and above, ensuring air movement as stated so projects meet code requirements and callbacks are eliminated.

Featuring three built-in, high-speed airflow settings of 50, 80, and 110 cfm, the virtually silent EC motor reacts to increased static pressure by increasing its speed to ensure the required airflow to remove unhealthy air and moisture. With airflow up to 110 cfm, the MultiSPEC SP-LP series is the most powerful low-profile exhaust fan on the market.

The SP-LP’s low-profile, 3 ½-inch housing depth allows for wall or ceiling installations and easily fits in a 2-by-4-inch stud bay. Ideal for multifamily applications, such as apartments, condominiums, hotels, and dormitories, the MultiSPEC SP-LP is certified for air and sound through the Home Ventilating Institute, Energy Star certified, and ETL listed for tub/shower enclosures when ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) protected.

