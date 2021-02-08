SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck’s Vektor®-H laboratory exhaust fans are now available with a reduced-maintenance direct drive fan design for high-efficiency operation, lower sound levels, and reduced long-term operating costs. The Vektor-H is a self-contained, high-plume laboratory exhaust system designed to remove hazardous or noxious fumes from a laboratory, dilute the fumes with bypass air and expel them from the laboratory building to ensure safety on the roof deck, and to prevent re-entrained fumes from entering building make-up air systems. The unique direct drive design has an easily accessible motor compartment that is sealed from the contaminated airstream. Integral cooling vents, standard motor shaft grounding, and sealed-for-life motor bearings significantly reduce overall maintenance. The direct drive Vektor-H features a high-plume discharge nozzle with velocities more than 3,000 fpm (per ANSI Z9.5), a minimum overall system height of 10 feet (per NFPA 45), and has a 125-mph wind load rating without guy wires. The model also includes a fully welded and sealed housing, premium chemical resistant LabCoat™ coating, and spark-resistant Type B construction.

Licensed to bear the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) Seal for FEI, air, and sound performance, the direct drive Vektor-H is ideal for high school and college laboratories, compounding pharmacies, hospital isolation rooms, and smaller laboratory or industrial applications. For more information, visit www.amca.org.