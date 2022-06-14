LENEXA, Kan. — Henderson Companies welcomed Jenn Miller as its new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) partner for Henderson Engineers and Henderson Building Solutions. A 12-year DE&I and human resources (HR) industry veteran, Miller will lead education and training, talent acquisition, and workforce planning along with other DE&I initiatives and events for Henderson’s 1,000 employees across the country.

Miller is the former CEO and founder of JSM Diversity, a diversity consultancy firm based in Hendersonville, Tennessee. As JSM’s principal consultant for five years, she spearheaded awareness and educational initiatives surrounding equity and inclusion for more than a dozen companies and nonprofit organizations in four states, including Fortune 500 firms such as Starbucks and KW Realty.

“We’re excited to have Jenn as the newest member of our HR team as we continue to champion a best-in-class work environment where all employees feel welcomed,” said Kevin Lewis, CEO and president, Henderson Engineers. “Our firm’s vision is to build a better world, and we think that starts with how we treat each other as colleagues. Henderson works on buildings and spaces that serve people from all backgrounds and walks of life, and we’re committed to cultivating a workplace that mirrors that.”

Miller joins Henderson’s DE&I council, a leadership group formed several years ago that convenes monthly to plan, discuss, and review the company’s DE&I initiatives for employees, clients, and suppliers. She will also serve as a resource for Henderson’s three employee affinity groups (Empower, REAL, and UNITE), which aim to foster inclusion for all genders, people of color, and the LGBTQIA+ community within the workplace. Henderson’s employee affinity groups each have more than 100 members, and each group publishes monthly newsletters and hosts regular educational and volunteer events to broaden awareness and understanding of DE&I issues.

“What attracted me to Henderson is its long history of championing employees by fostering an environment where everyone can bring their whole, true selves to work,” said Miller. “The fact that Henderson is known for its people-first culture demonstrates that inclusion is a foundational piece of the company. There’s already a strong sense of belonging among employees, and you can feel it when you walk the halls or see people interact in meetings. I’m looking forward to building on DE&I efforts that Henderson has already started to advance within the company and the industry and empowering my colleagues to do the same.”

Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida Atlantic University and is a certified diversity, equity, and inclusion development trainer. For more information, visit

.