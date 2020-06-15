ACEC Issues Statement of Support for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity

WASHINGTON — The American Council of Engineering Companies released the following statement of support for equity, inclusion, and diversity in America:

“The engineering profession has always been grounded in integrity, fairness and service to community. Engineers build communities. We create space and, by extension, we create social experience. We support equality and respect for all humankind. We believe in providing equitable opportunities within our profession to support untapped potential both within our workforce and within the communities we serve. And we have the power to foster progress by breaking down the physical barriers that can inhibit economic and social equity.

Those are the principles that guide our community through this difficult time. Through ACEC, we will embrace inclusion and diversity and continue to focus our members on ways to lift people up to become their best selves and to make our companies models of the values we embrace.”

