MIAMI — Global engineering firm Walter P Moore opened its 24th domestic office in Miami, expanding its presence in South Florida. The Miami office officially opened on June 1.

“Our move into Miami represents an incredible opportunity to leverage our entire platform while bringing value to our clients,” said Dilip Choudhuri, president and CEO, Walter P Moore. “Opening the office presents unique opportunities to help us maintain existing relationships and build new client connections in several of our target market sectors.”

Randy Beard, a senior principal and managing director for the firm’s diagnostics group, will be leading a team of experts focusing on forensic investigations for building enclosure and structural deterioration as well as failures, condition assessments, repair, and restoration design for the built environment.

“For many years, we have been working toward deepening our roots and expanding our services in the Miami area,” said Dr. Gabriel Jimenez, managing principal and executive director, Walter P Moore’s diagnostics group. “With this office opening, our team is now optimized to serve our many Miami-based clients and strengthen our connection to the Latin American markets.”

Walter P Moore specializes in a variety of offerings including insurance and litigation support, waterproofing, materials consulting, assessments and repairs, corrosion mitigation, bridge assessment, civil engineering, water resources, traffic engineering, structural engineering, enclosure engineering, parking services, secure design, and construction engineering. For more information, visit www.walterpmoore.com.