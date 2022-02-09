CHICAGO — Global engineering firm Walter P Moore opened its 23rd domestic office on Jan. 19 in Chicago, demonstrating growth in the Midwest region.
“Our move into Chicago represents an incredible opportunity to leverage our entire platform while bringing value to our clients,” said Dilip Choudhuri, president and CEO, Walter P Moore. “Opening the office presents unique opportunities to help us maintain existing relationships and build new client connections in several of our target market sectors.”
Matt Wagner was named managing Director for the firm's diagnostics group and will head up the new office, overseeing forensic engineering, restoration and renovation, enclosure diagnostics, and parking restoration services. With more than 20 years of experience in structural engineering design and forensic services, his expertise includes assessing and designing repairs for steel, concrete, precast concrete, masonry, and heavy timber in a variety of building types.
Blair Hanuschak, managing principal, serves as executive director for structures and will oversee structural engineering, façade engineering, parking services, secure design, and construction engineering.
“Chicago is a key area for growth, and we are delighted to expand our offerings in the region,” said Dr. Gabriel Jiménez, managing principal and executive director of Walter P Moore’s diagnostics group. “Driven by dedication and commitment, we will continue to deliver custom, creative professional services that go beyond client expectations.”
