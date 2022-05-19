SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Founded in 1974, Pedrollo Group is an Italian family company globally recognized as a benchmark in the water pumps industry. The company recently acquired a majority share of Superior Pump, the brand name for Michel Sales Co., based in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Superior Pump is active in the design, manufacture, and marketing of residential and commercial water pumps and systems with a strong direct presence in the North America market.

Superior Pump was founded in 1999 by entrepreneur Chip Michel with an extensive experience in the sector and a family that boasts an entrepreneurial history of over 100 years. Today, it is led by his son Charlie Michel III, who will remain minority shareholder and CEO.

Through the acquisition of a major stake in Superior Pump, the Gruppo Pedrollo is pursuing two strategic objectives: to strengthen, through an established, historical player, its presence in North America and to extend the entire product range of the Group to a large and consolidated customer base.

The strategic plan going forward is to fully commercialize and launch the Pedrollo brand in the USA and Canada. For more information, visit www.superiorpump.com.