SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The Greenheck Group announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Metal Industries, a manufacturer of grilles, registers, diffusers, and air terminal products used in commercial and institutional buildings. The addition of these products will complement and further expand the Greenheck brand’s comprehensive product offering of air movement, control, and conditioning equipment.

“As indoor air quality continues to increase in importance to customers, this acquisition will enable Greenheck to provide a full package of energy efficient HVAC products from rooftop heating and cooling equipment to individual area grilles and diffusers,” said Tim Kilgore, Greenheck president of sales and marketing. “Greenheck strives to be the easiest company to do business with, and we will now be in an even better position to provide engineers and contractors the ability to select all of the products to meet their needs from a trusted, single-source supplier.”

“Greenheck is exactly the type of partner we sought to align with and grow our business,” said Grant Tyson, president, Metal Industries. “We are excited to become part of the Greenheck team. Our strong cultural alignment and the complementary product offering will allow us to thrive as we move into this new relationship.”

“HVAC manufacturing has seen a great deal of consolidation,” said David Hawkins, COO, Metal Industries. “Our interest in a merger was only with companies that would allow us to grow stronger without losing our sense of identity and Greenheck was the ideal match.”

Founded in 1947, Metal Industries will continue to operate under the current leadership team of Tyson and Hawkins, and both will remain active partners in the company. Metal Industries is based in Clearwater, Florida, and has manufacturing operations in Bushnell, Florida; Marion, North Carolina; and Reynosa, Mexico. Metal Industries goes to market under METALAIRE and USAIRE as primary brand names. For more information, www.greenheck.com.