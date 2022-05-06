WASHINGTON — The AABC Commissioning Group (ACG) announced today the release of the “ACG Building Systems Commissioning Guideline.” The new digital publication, organized by specific types of building systems, offers insight and strategies from experienced commissioning providers on a variety of topics and is designed to help providers execute the ASHRAE Standard 202 commissioning process effectively and efficiently while overcoming common challenges encountered in both design and field settings.

“The ‘ACG Building Systems Commissioning Guideline’ is a major leap forward, not only in its depth and breadth of information but also in offering providers actionable guidance on implementation,” said Jim Magee, CxA, EMP, ACG guideline chair. “The new edition tackles the what, when, who, and most importantly, the how.”

The ACG Commissioning Guideline was first published by AABC in 2002 and then updated and republished three years later as the ACG Commissioning Guideline by the newly independent AABC Commissioning Group. The ACG Commissioning Guideline of 2005 has been widely recognized as a valuable resource that explains the commissioning process properly and concisely. The building systems commissioning industry has evolved and expanded in the 17 years since ACG released its guideline.

“The move to a more systems- and best practices-oriented approach, and a digital, easily updated delivery format for the all-new Guideline, reflects the evolution of our dynamic discipline of building commissioning,” said Troy Byers, P.E., CxA, president, ACG. “The release of the new guideline is both the capstone of a three-year effort by dedicated volunteers and the beginning of an ongoing process to keep the content fresh for years to come.”

ACG has designed the ACG Building Systems Commissioning as an all-digital living document that will be regularly improved, updated, and expanded. Subsections include discipline-specific commissioning topics on electrical systems, HVAC systems, exterior enclosure systems, plumbing systems, life safety systems, and existing building commissioning (EBCx). ACG & EMA members receive complimentary access as part of its member benefits. Non-members can preview the table of contents and purchase the publication on the ACG website.

The association extends its deep appreciation to the many members of the ACG Building Systems Commissioning Guideline Committee and its chairman Jim Magee, who worked tirelessly for three years to make this resource a reality. A full listing of the committee members is available in the acknowledgments section of the guideline. For more information, visit

