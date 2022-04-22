WAUNAKEE, Wis. — RenewAire®, a manufacturer of HVAC and IAQ products, introduces the EV Series Premium–Model S, a static plate enthalpy core-based energy recovery ventilator (ERV) for smaller, entry-level, IAQ-oriented applications in North America.

Like the larger EV Series Premium M and L models,which were introduced in 2020, the Model S offers an exceptional frm/watt, exhaust air transfer ratio (EATR), and static pressure capabilities with customizable operational features.

The Model S is Home Ventilation Institute (HVI)-certified (CSA 439-09) and designed for pinpoint (IAQ) in single-family homes under 2,500 square feet, condos, dormitories, manufactured homes, and light commercial buildings. Contractors can eliminate the upfront capital, installation, and maintenance costs of conventional bathroom fans with one Model S in compliance with the International Residential Code (IRC) but also add energy-saving heat recovery and a sensor-activated boost mode to offset IAQ challenges, such as bathroom showering, kitchen cooking, or house guests with potential infections. Using a Model S to supplant bath fans reduces home penetrations from four to two, improves the Home Energy Rating System (HERS), and provides local and federal rebate incentives for contractors.

The Model S offers HVI-rated 1.82-cfm per watt (tested under IECC 2021 standards for motors up to ½-hp) efficiency. Its many features include variable fan speeds supplying 30-130 cfm by an electronically commutated motor (ECM). The space-saving impellor fan helps reduce its footprint to 22 1/2-by-9-by-23 ¾ inches for fitting tight spaces.

The Model S also futureproofs new homes with its 1-inch w.g. external static pressure capacity, which surpasses the upcoming 0.4-inch w.g. ASHRAE 62.2 Standard revision. Fan speeds automatically adjust to room activity and contaminants that are monitored and activated automatically to boost mode by CO 2 , VOC, IAQ, or occupancy sensors or manually with a remote push-button in the space.

The EV Series Premium Model S’s other features are:

A Dial-A-Flow digital controller is included for quick and easy balance and airflow adjustments;

It replaces conventional bathroom fans by running flexible duct to the ERV;

It is available with a MERV-13 filter;

Included ceiling/wall mounting brackets and corded outlet plug reduces installation time;

It is ETL-listed for residential and commercial-grade applications;

It meets strict California regulations, including the upcoming 2022 California Energy Code;

It helps introduce more outdoor air ventilation, which ASHRAE recommends for reducing airborne transmission of viruses, bacteria and other microbial pathogens; and it

Uses the latest G5 generation of exchange core.

The Model S joins the M (medium) and L (large) EV Series Premium models, which accommodate spaces of up to 4,000 square feet and five bedrooms with a minimum 165 cfm of outdoor air and have operating ranges of 30-225 cfm and 30-280 cfm, respectively.

