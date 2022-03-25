CONWAY, Ark. — Structurlam Mass Timber Corp., a mass timber manufacturer in North America, has welcomed Jason Trenn as the company’s new vice president of manufacturing & operations for its new production facility in Conway, Arkansas.

Trenn brings an extensive background in forestry to Structurlam with more than 20 years of experience at Canfor, Weldwood, West Fraser, Tembec, and Weyerhaeuser. Most recently, Trenn worked as the lumber manufacturing director for Weyerhaeuser in Greenville, North Carolina.

Born and raised in British Columbia, where Structurlam is headquartered, Trenn will bring the knowledge and experience of working in the forestry industry to the company. In his new role, he will be accountable for all manufacturing activities at Structurlam’s new production facility in Conway, Arkansas, which is now in production.

“Jason’s comprehensive background in lumber and engineered wood brings an incredible wealth of knowledge to our operations in Arkansas,” said Hardy Wentzel, CEO of Structurlam. “At the start of his career, Jason actually once worked as a sawmill supervisor at our Okanagan Falls plant when it was previously owned by Weyerhaeuser, and is well-versed in both our industry and community. His knowledge of working in B.C.’s ‘wood basket’ and experience with Southern Pine lumber in the southern U.S. will be incredibly valuable to our team.”

Structurlam manufactures mass timber, a sustainable category of building construction featuring glulam timbers and cross laminated timber panels used for walls, roofs, floors, beams, and columns. A key economic benefit of mass timber is the ability to design, model, and prefabricate the structural elements of a project off-site, accelerating on-site production schedules by up to 25% compared to traditional on-site building with steel and concrete.

Structurlam produces GlulamPLUS® timber and CrossLam® CLT panel products for distribution throughout North America. The company is the first manufacturer to bring mass timber to the North American market and the first to introduce CrossLam® CLT in the production of industrial ground protection matting products, used in the energy and power transmission sectors. Structurlam has been headquartered in Penticton, British Columbia, since 1962. For more information, visit

