Aircuity Names Tom Nasti Vice President of Operations

NEWTON, Mass. — Aircuity, creator of measurably better environments, announces that Tom Nasti has joined the company as the vice president of operations. Nasti’s addition to the team will allow Aircuity to optimize and scale organization, tools, and processes across its operations to assist in addressing the growing market for healthy indoor environmental quality.

Appointed to his new position on March 30th, he brings more than 15 years of operations and management experience. In his role, Nasti will focus on the operational excellence of both product assembly and the Assurance Services Calibration Lab in tandem with improving systems, process, and quality. Prior to joining Aircuity, Nasti spent nearly 10 years with Sensata Technologies, a global organization which designs and manufactures sensing solutions across automotive and industrial applications. There he led divisional operations and program management teams following various previous roles, which included expatriate assignments.

"I am very excited to have Tom join Aircuity,” said Dan Diehl, CEO. “The timing is ideal to bring on a VP of operations. With the growth of healthy building standards, such as WELL and RESET, and now the rapidly increasing number of owners seeking Aircuity as part of a healthy air strategy, our operations team is organizing to scale the business and maximize efficiency. Tom’s focus on strategic operating plans, customer satisfaction and continuous process improvement are fundamental to our growth strategy.”

